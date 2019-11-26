News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Tompkins working for Division I football

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Cedar Falls offensive tackle Tierel Tompkins is hoping that his hard work pays off in the form of a playing Division I college football. How did the high school football season go overall?“It was a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}