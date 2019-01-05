Top 100 Girls Basketball Players in 2019 (1-5)
Who are the top in-state girls basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 21-25 - 10/1
Rankings 16-20 - 10/2
Rankings 11-15 - 10/3
Rankings 6-10 - 10/5
Rankings 1-5 - 10/7
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
--------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2018-2019 Conference Previews
North Iowa Cedar East - 10/1
North Iowa Cedar West - 10/2
Northeast Iowa - 10/3
Pride of Iowa - 10/4
Preseason All State Teams
Elite, Fourth Team - 10/3
Junior, Fourth Team - 10/7
Sophomore, Fourth Team - 10/4
1A, Fourth Team - 10/5
Top Players by Position - 2021
Top Players by Position - 2019
Top Players by Position - 2020
Early 2018-2019 Team Rankings
Top Player Databases
Player Rankings