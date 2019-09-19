Who are the top in-state girls basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 96-100 - 9/18

Rankings 91-95 - 9/19

Rankings 86-90 - 9/20

Rankings 81-85 - 9/21

Rankings 76-80 - 9/22

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

---------------------