Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2023? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 36-40 - 1/27

Rankings 31-35 - 1/28

Rankings 26-30 - 1/29

Rankings 21-25 - 1/30

Rankings 16-20 - 1/31

Rankings 11-15 - 2/1

Rankings 6-10 - 2/2

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------