Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2023? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 96-100 - 1/5

Rankings 91-95 - 1/6

Rankings 86-90 - 1/17

Rankings 81-85 - 1/18

Rankings 76-80 - 1/19

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------