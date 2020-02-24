Who are the top in-state girls basketball players within the Class of 2020? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 121-125 - 2/24

Rankings 116-120 - 2/25

Rankings 111-115 - 2/26

Rankings 106-110 - 2/27

Rankings 101-105 - 2/28

Rankings 96-100 - 2/29

Rankings 91=95 - 3/1

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------