Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2018? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 136-140 - 5/14

Rankings 131-135 - 5/15

Rankings 126-130 - 5/16

Rankings 121-125 - 5/17

Rankings 116-120 - 5/18

Rankings 111-115- 5/19

Rankings 106-110- 5/20

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------