Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 136-140 - 8/19

Rankings 131-135 - 8/20

Rankings 126-130 - 8/21

Rankings 121-125 - 8/22

Rankings 116-120 - 8/23

Rankings 111-115 - 8/24

Rankings 106-110 - 8/25

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------