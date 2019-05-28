Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2020? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 126-130 - 5/27

Rankings 121-125 - 5/28

Rankings 116-120 - 5/29

Rankings 111-115 - 5/30

Rankings 106-110 - 5/31

Rankings 101-105 - 6/1

Rankings 96-100 - 6/2

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------