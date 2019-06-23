Iowa Preps takes a free look at 175 of our top 200 basketball players in the Class of 2020 now!

*Note: Players are listed below in alphabetical order.

AJ Coons Solon WF 6-foot-5

Alex McAleer Central DeWitt PF 6-foot-4

Alex Paulsrud Cherokee WF 6-foot-2

Alex Van Kalsbeek MOC-Floyd Valley PF 6-foot-3

Anthony Potthoff Van Meter WG 6-foot

Austin Huber Alburnett PG 5-foot-10

Austin Miller North Linn WF 6-foot-2

Avery Mellman Mason City PG 5-foot-10

Baxter Walsh West Sioux WF 6-foot

Ben Thelander Lawton-Bronson PF 6-foot-5

Bowen Born Norwalk PG 5-foot-9

Bradley Andrews Charles City WG 6-foot-6

Brady Berkey Colfax-Mingo PG 6-foot

Braxton Bayless Ankeny PG 6-foot-1

Brayden Monroe Tri-County PG 5-foot-10

Brendan Ivory Perry WF 6-foot-1

Brennan Sefrit Bedford PG 5-foot-9

Brett Livesay Collins-Maxwell C 6-foot-5

Bryce Coppock Newell-Fonda PG 6-foot

Cade Balvanz South Hamilton C 6-foot-4

Cade Winkel Bishop Garrigan PF 6-foot-3

Cael Schmitt Dubuque Wahlert PG 5-foot-5

Caleb Haeg Waterloo West PF 6-foot-3

Calvin Harris Western Dubuque WG 6-foot

Cameron Soenksen Camanche WG 6-foot-1

Campbell Mitvalsky Cedar Rapids Washington WF 6-foot-1

Carter Morton Greene County WG 5-foot-11

Cedrick Drahn MFL-Mar-Mac PG 6-foot-1

Chance Knox Urbandale WG 6-foot-1

Charlie Wiebers Denison-Schleswig PG 6-foot

Chett Helming Lake Mills C 6-foot-4

Chris Baumgartner Starmont WG 5-foot-10

Cody McCullough Ankeny Centennial PF 6-foot-7

Cole Damman Baxter WF 5-foot-7

Cole Hogue Bishop Heelan C 6-foot-3

Cole Pedersen Central Decatur WF 6-foot-3

Collin Bleich Algona WF 6-foot-3

Cooper Nally Bedford C 6-foot-4

Curran Ingram Des Moines Christian WG 6-foot-3

Dan Jungling Pella Christian WG 5-foot-9

Daniel Wright Sergeant Bluff-Luton WF 6-foot-6

Daquavian Walker Waterloo West PG 6-foot-1

David Nelson Ankeny Christian Academy WG 5-foot-10

Dawson Frost Mount Ayr WG 6-foot

Derek Brown PCM PF 6-foot-1

Drew Daniel Dowling Catholic WF 6-foot-5

Eric Valdez Columbus PG 5-foot-11

Ethan Leibold Turkey Valley C 6-foot-1

Ethan Sahr North Cedar WG 5-foot-11

Even Brauns Iowa City West C 6-foot-8

Frank Bierman Tipton PF 6-foot-3

Gavin Chown West Liberty WF 5-foot-8

George Shanks Mormon Trail WG 5-foot-9

Goanar Biliew Denison-Schleswig C 6-foot-8

Grant Swanson New London PF 6-foot-3

Hunter Dekkers West Sioux PG 6-foot

Isaac Ihnen Harris-Lake Park WG 6-foot-1

Isaac Ripley Wahlert Catholic WF 5-foot-11

Isaiah Johnson Waterloo West WG 6-foot-2

Jack Stogdill Treynor WG 5-foot-11

Jack Tiarks Treynor WF 6-foot-3

Jack Wetzel Cedar Rapids Kennedy WF 6-foot-3

Jackson Louscher South O'Brien PG 5-foot-10

Jacob Nemmers Gehlen Catholic WG 5-foot-11

Jacob Schockemoehl Dubuque Wahlert WG 6-foot-2

Jaden Keller Waterloo West PF 6-foot-4

Jake Auer Valley WG 6-foot

Jake Beckmann Xavier, Cedar Rapids PG 5-foot-11

Jake Hull Grinnell WF 6-foot-2

Jaleque Dunson Sioux City East WF 6-foot-1

Jalyn Gramstad West Lyon PG 5-foot-11

James Stimson Sumner-Fredricksburg PG 5-foot-10

Jamison Heinz Humboldt PG 5-foot-10

Jamison Helmers Okoboji WG 5-foot-11

Jaxon Smith Ankeny PG 5-foot-11

Jaxson Millsap ADM WG 6-foot

Jayden Fedler Fort Madison C 6-foot-4

JD Stout Keota PG 5-foot-10

John Joyce Bishop Garrigan PG 6-foot-1

John Oltman Pella WG 6-foot-3

John Zwack Waterloo Christian WG 6-foot

Johnathan Monson Harlan WF 6-foot-1

Jon Schwarte Treynor C 6-foot-10

Jonah Bluhm Osage WG 6-foot

Jonah Deroos Siouxland Christian WG 5-foot-11

Jordan Kumm Ankeny WG 5-foot-11

Josh Ollendieck Cedar Falls PG 6-foot-2

Josh Van Gorp Pella Christian C 6-foot-9

Kaden Wetjen Williamsburg PG 5-foot-9

Kaleb Badker West Central Valley PG 6-foot-1

Karter Lein Carroll WF 6-foot

Keegan Block Union Community WG 5-foot-11

Keegan Edwards Lone Tree PG 6-foot-2

Keith Braunschweig Woodward-Granger PF 6-foot-2

Keyton Moser Boyden-Hull WG 6-foot-1

Kiks Rosengarten Wapsie Valley C 6-foot-5

Kobe Grell Cherokee PG 6-foot-3

Kody Kruschwitz Nevada WG 6-foot-1

Kyle Berg Kuemper Catholic WF 6-foot-2

Kyle Koppes Springville PG 5-foot-11

Kyle Long Newton WG 5-foot-11

Landon Borrett Jesup C 6-foot-4

Landon Dalbeck Garner-Hayfield-Ventura WF 6-foot-4

Logan Aldinger Iowa Falls-Alden WG 5-foot-10

Logan Halverson Decorah C 6-foot-4

Logan Jones Lewis Central PF 6-foot-4

Logan Meyer West Lyon PF 6-foot-1

Logan Shetterly Pella PG 5-foot-11

Lucas Berens Boyer Valley C 6-foot-5

Lucas Hayes Bettendorf C 6-foot-6

Luke Starr AGWSR PF 6-foot-1

Luke Turner Washington PG 5-foot-11

Masen Miller Iowa City Regina PG 5-foot-8

Matt Hellige Holy Trinity Catholic WF 6-foot-1

Matt Ockey Gilbert PG 5-foot-8

Matt Stilwill Dowling Catholic WG 6-foot-2

Micah Johnson Ankeny Centennial C 6-foot-7

Michael Keegan Beckman Catholic WF 6-foot-3

Mitchell Countryman Woodbury Central PG 6-foot

Nate Reed Sioux City North WG 6-foot-2

Nate Trenkamp Easton Valley WG 5-foot-11

Nathan Lindsay Clarinda C 6-foot-2

Nathan Moeller Prince Of Peace C 6-foot-4

Nick Pepin Iowa City West PG 5-foot-9

Nick Reid Central City PG 6-foot-1

Nick Rife West Harrison WF 5-foot-10

Nik Coble WACO WG 6-foot-5

Noah Beck BGM, Brooklyn PG 5-foot-5

Noah Erickson Mount Vernon WF 5-foot-8

Ozzie Meiborg Cedar Rapids Jefferson WG 5-foot-11

Payton Mauldin George-Little Rock PG 6-foot-4

Payton Quagliano Western Dubuque WF 6-foot-2

Peyton Pope West Marshall PG 6-foot

Preston Kelling Ankeny Centennial WG 6-foot-3

Quran Owens Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson WF 6-foot-1

Quynton Younker ACGC C 6-foot-3

Raejzuan Shockley Cedar Rapids Jefferson WF 6-foot-3

Reece Held Murray PG 5-foot-7

Ryan Hurd Cherokee PG 6-foot

Ryan McLean North Tama PF 6-foot-3

Sam Gensley HLV, Victor PF 6-foot-2

Sam Kilburg North Scott WG 6-foot-1

Sayvion Armstrong Sioux City East PG 5-foot-10

Sean Peeters Davenport Assumption WF 6-foot-4

Seth Anderson Urbandale WG 6-foot-1

Spencer Schorg St. Mary's, Remsen PG 5-foot-11

Stephen Ansong Lamoni WF 5-foot-11

Taylor Kensett Danville PF 6-foot-3

Thomas Fehr West Bend-Mallard WG 6-foot

Tucker Kinney Central DeWitt WF 6-foot-4

Ty Anderson North Scott WF 6-foot-4

Ty Kershaw Fort Dodge WF 6-foot-2

Tyce Johnson Indianola WG 6-foot

Tyjai Mueller Keokuk WG 6-foot

Tyler Andrews Cedar Rapids Kennedy WF 6-foot-6

Tyler Johnson Norwalk WF 6-foot-4

Tyler Kurth MFL-Mar-Mac C 6-foot-3

Tyler Miller Greene County C 6-foot-8

Tyler Moen Atlantic WG 6-foot-1

Tyler Peterson Stanton PG 5-foot-11

Tyler Sansgaard Nevada PG 5-foot-8

Tyler Schrepfer Clear Creek-Amana WG 5-foot-9

Tyler Tscherter Gladbrook-Reinbeck PG 5-foot-10

Tyson Russell East Buchanan WG 6-foot-1

Will Berg Valley PF 6-foot-9

Will Henricksen Marion PG 5-foot-11

Wilson Harshbarger Sioux Center C 6-foot-8

Wyatt Pryor Woodbine PG 5-foot-10

Wyatt Wegener Algona WF 6-foot-2

Xavier Foster Oskaloosa C 6-foot-10

Zach Carr Glenwood WG 6-foot

Zach Huff Don Bosco WF 6-foot

Zach Trevino Davenport West WG 6-foot-2

Zack Lasek Highland, Riverside C 6-foot-8

Zane Neubaum South Central Calhoun WF 6-foot-1

