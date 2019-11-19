Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2020? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 61-65 - 11/18

Rankings 56-60 - 11/19

Rankings 51-55 - 11/20

Rankings 46-50 - 11/21

Rankings 41-45 - 11/22

Rankings 36-40 - 11/23

Rankings 31-35 - 11/24

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------