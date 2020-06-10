Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2020? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 26-30 - 11/26

Rankings 21-25 - 11/27

Rankings 16-20 - 11/28

Rankings 11-15 - 11/29

Rankings 6-10 - 11/30

Rankings 1-5 - 12/1

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------