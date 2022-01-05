Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 31-35 - 3/9

Rankings 26-30 - 3/10

Rankings 21-25 - 3/11

Rankings 16-20 - 3/12

Rankings 11-15 - 3/13

Rankings 6-10 - 3/14

Rankings 1-5 - 3/15

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------