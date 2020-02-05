Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 196-200 - 2/3

Rankings 191-195 - 2/4

Rankings 186-190 - 2/5

Rankings 181-185 - 2/6

Rankings 176-180 - 2/7

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------