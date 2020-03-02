Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 66-70 - 3/2

Rankings 61-65 - 3/3

Rankings 56-60 - 3/4

Rankings 51-55 - 3/5

Rankings 46-50 - 3/6

Rankings 41-45 - 3/7

Rankings 36-40 - 3/8

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------