IowaPreps - Top 200 Basketball Players in 2022 (81-85)

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 91-95 - 7/6

Rankings 86-90 - 7/7

Rankings 81-85 - 7/8

Rankings 76-80 - 7/9

Rankings 71-75 - 7/10

Rankings 66-70 - 7/11

Rankings 61-65 - 7/12

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------