Top 200-Yard Individual Medley Swimmers in 2020
Who are among the fastest swimmers in the Class of 2020? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
--------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Swimmers by Event - 2020
50-Yard Freestyle - 6/8
100-Yard Freestyle - 6/9
200-Yard Freestyle - 6/10
500-Yard Freestyle - 6/8
100-Yard Backstroke - 6/4
100-Yard Breaststroke - 6/5
100-Yard Butterfly - 6/6
200-Yard Individual Medley - 6/7
Top Swimmers by Event - 2019