Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 141-145 - 3/26

Rankings 136-140 - 3/27

Rankings 131-135 - 3/28

Rankings 126-130 - 3/29

Rankings 121-125 - 3/30

Rankings 116-120 - 3/31

Rankings 111-115 - 4/1

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------