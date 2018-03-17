Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 211-215 - 3/12
Rankings 206-210 - 3/13
Rankings 201-205 - 3/14
Rankings 196-200 - 3/15
Rankings 191-195 - 3/16
Rankings 186-190 - 3/17
Rankings 181-185 - 3/18
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
--------------------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
All State Honors
Junior Fourth Team - 3/18
Junior Fifth Team - 3/15
Soph Fourth Team - 3/17
Soph Fifth Team - 3/16
Postseason Awards
Mr. Basketball - 3/12
Senior of the Year - 3/13
Junior of the Year - 3/17
Soph of the Year - 3/16
Freshman of the Year - 3/17
Coach of the Year - 3/18
Final Team Rankings
Class 4A - 3/12
Class 3A - 3/13
Class 2A - 3/14
Class 1A - 3/15
Top 10 Candidates in 2019
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Top Class of 2021 Players
Top Point Guards
Top Wing Guards
Top Wing Forwards
Top Power Forwards
Top Centers
2021 Top Player Database
Top Class of 2018 Players
Top 225 Players in 2018
Top Point Guards
Top Wing Guards
Top Wing Forwards
Top Power Forwards
Top Centers
Top 10 Candidates in 2020
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top Class of 2019 Players
Top 175 in Players 2019
Top Point Guards
Top Wing Guards
Top Wing Forwards
Top Power Forwards
Top Centers
2019 Top Player Database
Midseason All State
Freshmen, First Team
Freshmen, Second Team
Freshmen, Third Team
Soph, First Team
Soph, Second Team
Soph, Third Team
Junior, First Team
Junior, Second Team
Junior, Third Team
4A, First Team
4A, Second Team
3A, First Team
3A, Second Team
2A, First Team
2A, Second Team
1A, First Team
1A, Second Team
Top Class of 2020 Players
Top 100 in Players 2020
Top Point Guards
Top Wing Guards
Top Wing Forwards
Top Power Forwards
Top Centers
2020 Top Player Database
Early 2018-2019 Team Rankings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
In-Season Coverage
New 2021 Names to Watch
New 2020 Names to Watch
New 2019 Names to Watch
New 2018 Names to Watch
Most Recruited Players, All Classes
Rankings 1-5
Rankings 6-10
Rankings 11-15
Rankings 16-20
Rankings 21-25
Rankings 26-30
Mr. Basketball Rankings
Candidate #1
Candidate #2
Candidate #3
Candidate #4
Candidate #5
Candidate #6
Candidate #7
Candidate #8
Candidate #9
Candidate #10
Elite Player Rankings
Top 225 in Players 2018
Top 180 in Players 2019
Top 110 in Players 2020