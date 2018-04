Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!



Rank Name High School Pos Ht AAU Team

56 Nick DeJong Pella C 6-foot-6

57 Keshawn Pegues Davenport, Central WF 6-foot-3

58 Colten Parkins North Polk WG 6-foot

59 Cole Jensen Lewis Central WF 6-foot-4

60 Dylan Miller Mason City WF 6-foot-1

