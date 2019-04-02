Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 121-125 - 4/1

Rankings 116-120 - 4/2

Rankings 111-115 - 4/3

Rankings 106-110 - 4/4

Rankings 101-105 - 4/5

Rankings 96-100 - 4/6

Rankings 91-95 - 4/7

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------