Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 86-90 - 4/8

Rankings 81-85 - 4/9

Rankings 76-80 - 4/10

Rankings 71-75 - 4/11

Rankings 66-70 - 4/12

Rankings 61-65 - 4/13

Rankings 56-60 - 4/14

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------