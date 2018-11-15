Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-20 06:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 250 Basketball Players in 2018 (11-15)

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2018? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 31-35 - 4/16

Rankings 26-30 - 4/17

Rankings 21-25 - 4/18

Rankings 16-20 - 4/19

Rankings 11-15 - 4/20

Rankings 6-10 - 4/21

Rankings 1-5 - 4/22

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------

H2ove77sa8xmqg5kkl8w

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

All State Honors

Elite First Team

Junior First Team

Soph First Team

Frosh First Team

Elite Second Team

Junior Second Team

Soph Second Team

Frosh Second Team

Junior Third Team

Soph Third Team

Frosh Third Team

Elite Third Team

Elite Fourth Team

Elite Fifth Team

Frosh Fourth Team

Frosh Fifth Team

Junior Fourth Team

Junior Fifth Team

Soph Fourth Team

Soph Fifth Team

Early 2018-2019 Team Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Postseason Awards

Mr. Basketball

Senior of the Year

Junior of the Year

Soph of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Coach of the Year

Final Team Rankings

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Top 10 Candidates in 2019

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Top Class of 2021 Players

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

2021 Top Player Database

Top Class of 2018 Players

Top 225 Players in 2018

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

Top 10 Candidates in 2020

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Top Class of 2019 Players

Top 175 in Players 2019

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

2019 Top Player Database

Midseason All State

Freshmen, First Team

Freshmen, Second Team

Freshmen, Third Team

Soph, First Team

Soph, Second Team

Soph, Third Team

Junior, First Team

Junior, Second Team

Junior, Third Team

4A, First Team

4A, Second Team

3A, First Team

3A, Second Team

2A, First Team

2A, Second Team

1A, First Team

1A, Second Team

Top Class of 2020 Players

Top 100 in Players 2020

Top Point Guards

Top Wing Guards

Top Wing Forwards

Top Power Forwards

Top Centers

2020 Top Player Database

In-Season Coverage

New 2021 Names to Watch

New 2020 Names to Watch

New 2019 Names to Watch

New 2018 Names to Watch

Most Recruited Players, All Classes

Rankings 1-5

Rankings 6-10

Rankings 11-15

Rankings 16-20

Rankings 21-25

Rankings 26-30

Mr. Basketball Rankings

Candidate #1

Candidate #2

Candidate #3

Candidate #4

Candidate #5

Candidate #6

Candidate #7

Candidate #8

Candidate #9

Candidate #10

Elite Player Rankings

Top 225 in Players 2018

Top 180 in Players 2019

Top 110 in Players 2020

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}