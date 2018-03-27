Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2018? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 171-180 - 3/26

Rankings 161-170 - 3/27

Rankings 151-160 - 3/28

Rankings 141-150 - 3/29

Rankings 131-140 - 3/30

Rankings 121-130 - 3/31

Rankings 111-120 - 4/1

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------