Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2018? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 96-100 - 4/3



Rankings 91-95 - 4/4

Rankings 86-90 - 4/5

Rankings 81-85 - 4/6

Rankings 76-80 - 4/7

Rankings 71-75 - 4/8

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

--------------------------------------------------