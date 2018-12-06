Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2020? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 246-250 - 12/3

Rankings 241-245 - 12/4

Rankings 236-240 - 12/5

Rankings 231-235 - 12/6

Rankings 226-230 - 12/7

Rankings 221-225 - 12/8

Rankings 216-220 - 12/9

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------