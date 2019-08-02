Who are the top in-state baseball players within the Class of 2022? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

Release Dates:

Rankings 56-60 - 7/30

Rankings 51-55 - 7/31

Rankings 46-50 - 8/1

Rankings 41-45 - 8/2

Rankings 36-40 - 8/3

Rankings 31-35 - 8/4

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------