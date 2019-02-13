What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!



Players Included/Stats

Cliff McCray, Sioux City West 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Tytan Anderson, North Scott 18 points, six rebounds and five assists

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

---------------------