What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!



Players Included/Stats

Noah Carter, Dubuque Senior 35 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Zach Johnson, Dunkerton 33 points

(Click here to see the full top performer list now)

Jaleque Dunson, Sioux City East 33 points

Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!

---------------------