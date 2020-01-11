What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Emarion Ellis, Davenport Central 20 points

Jamison Helmers, Okoboji 30 points

Tyler Tscherter, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20 points

