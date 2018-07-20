Top Discus Throwers in 2019
Who are among the best track athletes in the Class of 2019? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
SUBSCRIBERS: Click Here For More Now!
------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Seniors (2019) by Event - Boys
Top 110M Hurdlers - 7/16
Top 400M Hurdlers - 7/17
Top High Jumpers - 7/18
Top Long Jumpers - 7/19
Top Discus Throwers - 7/20
Top Shot Put Throwers - 7/21
Top Juniors by Event - Girls
Top Sophomores by Event - Girls
Top Juniors by Event - Boys
Top Sophomores by Event - Boys