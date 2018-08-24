Iowa Prep takes a free look at the top football games to watch tonight on the gridiron!



Click here to see our game-by-game predictions now!

1.) Dowling Catholic vs. Waukee

2.) Xavier vs. Regina

3.) Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf

4.) Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Don Bosco

5.) North Scott vs. Iowa City West

6.) Pella vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

7.) Ankeny Centennial vs. Ankeny

8.) Aplington-Parkersburg vs. New Hampton

9.) Dike-New Hartford vs. Denver

10.) Mt. Vernon vs. Solon

Other Games to Watch

Assumption vs. Alleman

Beckman vs. Union

Glenwood vs. Carroll

Kuemper vs. St. Albert

Lone Tree vs. Montezuma

Oskaloosa vs. Pella Christian

Southeast Polk vs. Valley

West Liberty vs. West Branch

West Sioux vs. Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull

Did we miss any top games? Click here to let us know now!