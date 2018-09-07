Ticker
Top Football Games to Watch - September 7th

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
Iowa Prep takes a free look at the top football games to watch tonight on the gridiron!

Alburnett at North Linn

Assumption, Davenport at Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Cedar Falls at Ankeny

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Valley, West Des Moines

Dowling Catholic at Johnston

Dubuque, Senior at Cedar Rapids, Washington

Griswold at East Mills

Harlan at Carroll

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll at Glenwood

Lisbon at Belle Plaine

Lynnville-Sully at Highland, Riverside

Marion at Solon

North Scott at Pleasant Valley

Pella at Norwalk

Pella Christian at Regina, Iowa City

Roland-Story, Story City at PCM, Monroe

South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning

Southeast Polk at Iowa City West

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Turkey Valley at Midland, Wyoming

Waukee at Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Waukon at New Hampton

West Bend-Mallard at Ar-We-Va

West Delaware at Mount Vernon

West Lyon, Inwood at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

West Marshall at Denver

West Sioux, Hawarden at Sioux Center

Western Christian, Hull at Bishop Heelan

Williamsburg at West Branch

