Top Football Games to Watch - September 7th
Iowa Prep takes a free look at the top football games to watch tonight on the gridiron!
Alburnett at North Linn
Assumption, Davenport at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Cedar Falls at Ankeny
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Valley, West Des Moines
Dowling Catholic at Johnston
Dubuque, Senior at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Griswold at East Mills
Harlan at Carroll
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll at Glenwood
Lisbon at Belle Plaine
Lynnville-Sully at Highland, Riverside
Marion at Solon
North Scott at Pleasant Valley
Pella at Norwalk
Pella Christian at Regina, Iowa City
Roland-Story, Story City at PCM, Monroe
South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning
Southeast Polk at Iowa City West
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Turkey Valley at Midland, Wyoming
Waukee at Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Waukon at New Hampton
West Bend-Mallard at Ar-We-Va
West Delaware at Mount Vernon
West Lyon, Inwood at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
West Marshall at Denver
West Sioux, Hawarden at Sioux Center
Western Christian, Hull at Bishop Heelan
Williamsburg at West Branch
