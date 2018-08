Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!



Some athletes that stood out:

Max Duggan, Lewis Central - 3 total TDs and 195 yards passing

Thomas Even, Don Bosco - 173 yards rushing

Jayson Murray, Dowling - 144 yards rushing

Cairron Hendred, Cedar Rapids Kennedy - 145 yards rushing

A.J. Coons, Solon - 153 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------