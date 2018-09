Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!



Some athletes that stood out:

Easton Necker Central Dewitt 403 yards rushing and 4 TDs

Trey Lasek Highland 200 total yards of offense

Carter Bell Bettendorf 146 yards passing, 1 touchdown, and ran for 92 yards

Beau Lombardi West Des Moines Valley 178 yards passing

Max Duggan Lewis Central 335 total yards and 4 TDs

