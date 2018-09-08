Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Reed Snitker, Cedar Rapids Washington 135 yards rushing

Aaron Downs, Pella Scored on a punt return, a run and picking off a Norwalk pass

J.T. Van't Hull, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 114 yards rushing and 2 TD rushes

Bryce Lafrenz, Durant 190 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------