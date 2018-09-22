Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!

Some athletes that stood out:

Keegan Simmons, Cedar Rapids Prairie 227 yards rushing and 3 TDs

Brandon Schlichting, Davenport Assumption 177 yards passing, 90 yards rushing, and 5 total TDs

Christian Seres, Hudson 4 touchdowns and 251 rushing

Bryce Barnett, Regina 306 yards passing

Noah Beck, BGM 225 yards rushing and 4 TDs

