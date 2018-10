Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!



Some athletes that stood out:

Keegan Simmons, Cedar Rapids Prairie 217 yards rushing and five touchdowns

Max Slavens, Pleasant Valley 212 yards passing with three touchdowns

Sam DeMoss, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 160 yards receiving

Cael Meyer, West Delaware 201 yards rushing and three touchdowns

Avery Gates, Ankeny Centennial 193 total yards and three touchdowns

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------