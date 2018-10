Iowa Preps highlights a number of the top performers from last night on the football field now!



Some athletes that stood out:

Cade Bennett, Dike-New Hartford 342 yards rushing and four touchdowns

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux 398 yards passing and six touchdowns

Clay Johansen, Decorah 304 yards and 2 TDs

Ray Seidel, Columbus Catholic 181 yards rushing and returned an interception for a TD

Jayson Murray, Dowling Catholic 209 yards rushing and five touchdowns

