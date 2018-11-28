Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 06:53:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top Girl's Basketball Performers - 11/26 & 11/27

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!

Players Included/Stats

Delaney Iseminger, Kingsley-Pierson

23 points

Emerson Green, Cedar Falls

25 points

Ellie Foster, Dike-New Hartford

31 points

