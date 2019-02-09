Top Girl's Basketball Performers - 2/7 & 2/8
What individual performers dominated last night on the hardwood? Iowa Preps dives in and answers that now!
Players Included/Stats
Emma Koch, Iowa City West 24 points
(Click here to see the full top performer list now)
Paige Andersen, Denison 23 points
(Click here to see the full top performer list now)
Anayah Barney, Cedar Falls 18 points
Subscribers: Click here to our entire top performer list from last night now!
---------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Early 2019-2020 Team Rankings
Midseason All State Teams
Top Players by Position - 2019
Top Players by Position - 2020
Top Players by Position - 2021
Top Players by Position - 2022
2018-2019 Conference Previews
Preseason All State Teams
Top Player Databases
Player Rankings