Trio of colleges after Griffin Diggs
Ogden wide receiver Griffin Diggs has a trio of colleges that continue to follow his progress on the football field. How did the high school football season go overall?“It went pretty well. We lost...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news