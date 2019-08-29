Turner excited for Marion challenge
Washington quarterback Luke Turner is excited for their challenge in the season opener against Marion.How has the preparation been going for this upcoming season?“Things have been going really well...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news