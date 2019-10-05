News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Two trips done, one ahead for Clayton

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Fort Dodge running back Dayson Clayton is hitting the college visiting trail and will be seeing at least three schools this fall. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Good...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}