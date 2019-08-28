Tyler Murray happy with team's direction
North Iowa linebacker Tyler Murray believes that things have gone well with what his squad has achieved this off-season.How has the preparation been going for this upcoming season?“Getting ready fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news