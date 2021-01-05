Vonderhaar will be a sought after recruit
With a dominating junior season, Pleasant Valley defensive end Luke Vonderhaar has an opportunity to be a sought after recruit in the eyes of college coaches. How did the high school football seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news