Wells wants a return trip to state
OABCIG athlete Trust Wells is hopeful that his team can continue improving and make another push to the final four. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“Great. I'm happy w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news