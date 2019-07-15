Wetjen confident for their season opener
Williamsburg wide receiver Kaden Wetjen is ready to start the 2019 season strong with their season opener against West Marshall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“Lifting...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news