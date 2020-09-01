Zupke working for an all state run
Sumner-Fredricksburg linebacker Nathan Zupke has used the off-season to push himself to another level and hopes to show it this fall on the gridiron. How have football practices been going as of la...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news