5A Midseason All State Softball Second Basemen
Iowa Preps names our midseason all state team for the 2018 sotball season now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Midseason All State
4A Pitchers - 7/3
3A Pitchers - 7/3
2A Pitchers - 7/3
1A Pitchers - 7/3
4A First Basemen - 7/5
3A First Basemen - 7/5
2A First Basemen - 7/5
1A First Basemen - 7/5
4A Second Basemen - 7/6
3A Second Basemen - 7/6
2A Second Basemen - 7/6
1A Second Basemen - 7/6
4A Third Basemen - 7/7
3A Third Basemen - 7/7
2A Third Basemen - 7/7
1A Third Basemen - 7/7
4A Shortstops - 7/8
3A Shortstops - 7/8
2A Shortstops - 7/8
1A Shortstops - 7/8
4A Catchers - 7/4
3A Catchers - 7/4
2A Catchers - 7/4
1A Catchers - 7/4
Top Class of 2018 Players
Conference Previews
Top Class of 2019 Players
Top Class of 2020 Players
Top Class of 2021 Players